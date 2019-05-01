|
Margaret Corbosiero, of Wells, Maine formerly of Natick, MA passed away March 26. Beloved mother of Michael W. Corbosiero and the late Gerri Ann Corbosiero. Wife of the late Jerry Corbosiero. Funeral in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Friday, May 3rd at 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours precede from 9:30-11:00 A.M.in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. For directions or to sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 1, 2019