Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doane Beal & Ames
260 Main Street
West Harwich, MA 02671
(508) 432-0593
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Begg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Begg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Begg Obituary
Margaret E. (Lane) Begg, 77, of Harwich, MA died on August 12, 2019 at home after a short illness. Born in Natick, MA in 1942, she was the daughter of William F. and Ruth A. (Brennan) Lane. She graduated from Natick High School in 1960 where she was a head majorette with the high school band. Afterwards, she worked for her uncle at AJ Lane Construction Co. while attending Wilfred Beauty Academy. She married William B. Hansbury (deceased) in 1962 and had her 3 cherished children. In 1980, she became the beloved wife of Robert I. Begg. Shortly after, they moved from Hudson, MA to Cape Cod where she loved living so close to the ocean. She bartended at the Orleans Inn for many years and most recently worked as a caregiver. Family and tradition were her main focus in life. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loved ones and friends | preparing dinners, reminiscing and singing. Peggy was a gifted gardener and had knack for making things grow. Her flowers and plants were admired by everyone. She is survived by her husband, Robert I. Begg, her children: Sean and Anne Hansbury, Kelly and Shannon Hansbury, Dawn and Lee Baker, Robert and Maureen Begg, John Begg, her siblings Paula Gilmour, Patricia McLaughlin (deceased), William Lane and Pamela McCarthy. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she adored. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday August 24th from 12pm to 3pm, with a prayer service and words of remembrance beginning at 2:30p at Doane Beal & Ames 260 Main St., W Harwich, MA 02671.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now