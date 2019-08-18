|
Margaret E. (Lane) Begg, 77, of Harwich, MA died on August 12, 2019 at home after a short illness. Born in Natick, MA in 1942, she was the daughter of William F. and Ruth A. (Brennan) Lane. She graduated from Natick High School in 1960 where she was a head majorette with the high school band. Afterwards, she worked for her uncle at AJ Lane Construction Co. while attending Wilfred Beauty Academy. She married William B. Hansbury (deceased) in 1962 and had her 3 cherished children. In 1980, she became the beloved wife of Robert I. Begg. Shortly after, they moved from Hudson, MA to Cape Cod where she loved living so close to the ocean. She bartended at the Orleans Inn for many years and most recently worked as a caregiver. Family and tradition were her main focus in life. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loved ones and friends | preparing dinners, reminiscing and singing. Peggy was a gifted gardener and had knack for making things grow. Her flowers and plants were admired by everyone. She is survived by her husband, Robert I. Begg, her children: Sean and Anne Hansbury, Kelly and Shannon Hansbury, Dawn and Lee Baker, Robert and Maureen Begg, John Begg, her siblings Paula Gilmour, Patricia McLaughlin (deceased), William Lane and Pamela McCarthy. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she adored. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday August 24th from 12pm to 3pm, with a prayer service and words of remembrance beginning at 2:30p at Doane Beal & Ames 260 Main St., W Harwich, MA 02671.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019