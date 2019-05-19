|
Margaret E. (Sweetser) Boulay, 78, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on May 13, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Groveland on May 8, 1941 the daughter of the late Charles W. Sweetser and Virginia E. (Doherty) Sweetser. Margaret is survived by her devoted and loving sons Mark Boulay of Hyannis; Todd Boulay of Wayland and Chad Boulay and his wife Samantha Burke Boulay of South Boston. Cherished grandmother of Blake Vivian Boulay. She is also survived by her sister Mildred R. Bouguslawski of Tehachapi, CA formerly of Groveland and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by nine other siblings. She has been a resident of Wayland for over 51 years and spent her formative years in Groveland. Margaret graduated from Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury. For many years, she has been a private nanny for many families in Wayland, Weston, Sudbury and Lincoln before retiring. She has still been very close to all of these families whose lives she has touched and was a very special part of their childrens upbringings. She enjoyed gardening at her home in Wayland and very much enjoyed all of the holidays with family. She enjoyed the companionship of her dog Maggie and also liked building doll houses, working on stained glass and many other art and crafts. Her greatest pride and accomplishment were her family that she was devoted to, especially the time spent with her granddaughter Blake whom she loved dearly. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all the lives that she touched over the years. At the request of her family all funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2019