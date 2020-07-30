1/
Margaret G. Kral
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Grace "Marney" (Connelly) Kral 91, of Ashland and formerly of Natick died July 19, 2020 passed away peacefully at The Residence at Valley Farm, in Ashland, MA. Survived by her nieces & nephews: Virginia M. Doucette, Peter E. Hines, Normajean Garvin and the late Lawrence J. Hines. Survived by many grand & great nieces & nephews. She worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph Co. & Chevron Oil Co. for many years, retired in 1984. Was born August 5, 1928 in Portsmouth, NH, and raised in Boston, MA. Daughter of the late parents: John and MaryEllen (Chambers) Connelly. Visiting Hours will be held in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Thursday, July 30 from 11am-12 pm. Funeral service to follow at 12pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. We ask that all guests please wear masks to ensure everyones health and safety. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Big Brother Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, 184 High Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.emassbigs.org For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved