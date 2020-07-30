Margaret Grace "Marney" (Connelly) Kral 91, of Ashland and formerly of Natick died July 19, 2020 passed away peacefully at The Residence at Valley Farm, in Ashland, MA. Survived by her nieces & nephews: Virginia M. Doucette, Peter E. Hines, Normajean Garvin and the late Lawrence J. Hines. Survived by many grand & great nieces & nephews. She worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph Co. & Chevron Oil Co. for many years, retired in 1984. Was born August 5, 1928 in Portsmouth, NH, and raised in Boston, MA. Daughter of the late parents: John and MaryEllen (Chambers) Connelly. Visiting Hours will be held in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Thursday, July 30 from 11am-12 pm. Funeral service to follow at 12pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. We ask that all guests please wear masks to ensure everyones health and safety. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Big Brother Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, 184 High Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.emassbigs.org
