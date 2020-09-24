1/1
Margaret Gibson
Margaret (Marge) Gibson (Irving), 92, passed away September 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Kingston, Nova Scotia in 1928 and moved to Wellesley at age 3. She attended Chandler Business School in Boston. After graduating, she worked for real estate developer, Martin Cerel, running the mortgage department. She met the love of her life, Russ Gibson and married in 1952. After summering in Barnstable for many years, the family finally moved from Natick to Barnstable full time in 1969. Marge is survived by her son Russell (Skip) Gibson (Jamie), daughter Cheryl Gibson-Noonan (John), her brother Gordon Irving ( Kris), nephew Mark and niece Kimberly. She was predeceased by her husband Russell Gibson and parents Edna (Graves) and Harold Irving. The family would like to thank the staff at Mill Hill Residences and Broadreach Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadreach Hospice, 1455 Main Street, Chatham or Alzheimer's Association, online at alzheimerscapecod.org. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marges family on October 3, 2020 from 12-2pm, at Doane, Beal and Ames Funeral Home, Hyannis. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com for more information.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
5087750684
September 24, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
