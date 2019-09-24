|
Margaret (Peggy) L. (Olaski) Koehl, retired ANA Certified Nurse Practitioner, long time resident of the North End Boston, died peacefully on 20 Sep 2019 at the age of 74. She was surrounded by loved ones then as she has been during her courageous battle with Cancer over the past four years. Peggy was born on 4 Nov 1944, the first daughter of John and Harriet (Langelier) Olaski of Hudson, MA where she was raised. She leaves her sisters Judy Kerdok of Hudson and Donna Coulson of Redondo Beach, CA, a daughter, Jamie (Demos) Brennan and husband Bob of Wilmington, MA., grandsons Bobby and Evan Brennan, nieces Kimberly and Christina Coulson and great nieces Karissa and Kylie, and great nephew, Dylan, of CA as well as numerous cousins. She is also survived by her best friend and travel companion of 45 yrs, Diane Tarr of Newton, MA., a devoted housekeeper, Olivia Bautista, and her much loved and faithful service dog, Toby. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday 26 Sep 2019 from 11:00AM-12:30 at Tighe- Hamilton Funeral Home at 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 12:30 pm. Burial will immediately follow at nearby Forestvale Cemetary. In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be contributed in her memory to The or to your choice of animal cruelty/ rescue organization. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for Peggys complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019