Margaret 'Peg' OConnor Passed away peacefully in her home on May 28th, 2020. She was 92 years old. Beloved wife of the late John Jack OConnor. Peg most loved time spent with her family. She was a loving mother to her three children her late son John OConnor, Donna Fisher and her husband Ralph, Steven OConnor and his wife Nora. Peg was a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren, Rebecca, Meredith, Jack and Mark and her great grandson River. She will be greatly missed. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
