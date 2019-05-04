Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dubowik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. Dubowik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret P. Dubowik Obituary
Margaret Patricia Dubowik, 96 year old resident of Framingham, MA passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, May 6th, at St. Stephens Church, 221 Concord Street in Framingham. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 3-6 P.M. at Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 318 Union Avenue, Framingham. Pat was born on November 23, 1922 in Somerville, MA to William and Gerda (Lane) Brennick. She met her future husband at the naval yard in Portland, Maine while building the Liberty Ships during WWII. Pat was united in marriage to Chester L. Dubowik in 1945. Chet passed away in 1991. Pat was the past president of the League of Woman Voters and Catholic Womens Club. She was a Cub Scout leader for many years and held various local positions, including school crossing guard, before retiring from the Metrowest Medical Center. Pat is survived by her three sons; Steven (Regina) of Northborough, David (Daniel) of Florida and Robert (Debra) of Northborough. She loved her grandchildren Stephanie, Thomas, Zachary, Jeff and Megan and her five great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her brothers; William, Charles and Donald and her sisters; Anna Burns and Bobbi Brennick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.