|
|
Margaret Patricia Dubowik, 96 year old resident of Framingham, MA passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, May 6th, at St. Stephens Church, 221 Concord Street in Framingham. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 3-6 P.M. at Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 318 Union Avenue, Framingham. Pat was born on November 23, 1922 in Somerville, MA to William and Gerda (Lane) Brennick. She met her future husband at the naval yard in Portland, Maine while building the Liberty Ships during WWII. Pat was united in marriage to Chester L. Dubowik in 1945. Chet passed away in 1991. Pat was the past president of the League of Woman Voters and Catholic Womens Club. She was a Cub Scout leader for many years and held various local positions, including school crossing guard, before retiring from the Metrowest Medical Center. Pat is survived by her three sons; Steven (Regina) of Northborough, David (Daniel) of Florida and Robert (Debra) of Northborough. She loved her grandchildren Stephanie, Thomas, Zachary, Jeff and Megan and her five great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her brothers; William, Charles and Donald and her sisters; Anna Burns and Bobbi Brennick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 4, 2019