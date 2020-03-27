|
Margaret "Margie Riley" Spencer longtime Natick resident passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Margie is survived by her husband Ron Spencer of Marlborough, her son and his wife Ryan and Kellie Spencer of Somerville, her daughter and her partner Shalyn Spencer and Sarah Cahill of Lebanon, NH, and beloved friend, Gerson Soares, also of Marlborough. Margie was the youngest of five siblings; her siblings Edward (Judy) Riley, Claire (James) McAdams, Joan (Phillip) Dunphy, and Robert (Judy) Riley. Also, a loving Aunt to several Nieces and Nephews. Born and raised in Brookline, Margie was the daughter of Edward and Mary (Megley) Riley. Class of 1970 Brookline High School and later a graduate of Fisher College. Her family shall celebrate her life through a memorial service when ever possible. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Michael Lisnow Respite Center in Hopkinton or the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. A full obituary and guestbook can be found at www.nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020