Margaret T. Bolduc
Margaret T. Bolduc, age 92, a long-time resident of Framingham, died, Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Norwood, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion (Riordan) Bolduc. Margaret "Peg" attended Framingham schools and was a graduate of Marion High School. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Framingham State College and then began her career as a Registered Dietician. Peg worked at Boston Medical Center and Newton Wellesley Hospital where she made very important contributions to the dietary programs, retiring after over 25 years of service. Peg was a second-generation participant of the Framingham Heart Study where she continued to participate each year through 2020. Peg is survived by her nieces Lynette Hamel, Dorothy Spade and Joanne and Ross Stinson and their families including 4 generations of nieces and nephews and loving friends to whom she became a surrogate grandmother, mother, friend, counselor, cheerleader, and confidante. She was predeceased by her sister Marion, brother Joseph Bolduc and nephews Joseph T and Roland Bolduc. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-6PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. A funeral Mass at St. Stephens Church will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10AM. Interment in the family plot at St. Josephs Cemetery in Medway will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Catholic T.V., PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471 To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Auntie was an amazing woman. She was kind, insightful, inspiring and wise. She always had something nice to say to you. Gerald and I were very fond of her. She was loved by many & will be missed.

Our sorrow and sympathies go out to the entire family. May she rest in peace.

With Love, Karen & Gerald Halfhide
Karen Fishman-Halfhide
Friend
