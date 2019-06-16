MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Margaret Horan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Horan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Margaret T. Horan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Margaret T. Horan Obituary
Sister Margaret Therese Horan, CSJ (Sister Agnes Cecilia), in her 66th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Frederick J. and Agnes Cecilia (Noonan) Horan and most loving sister to the late Mary A. Horan and Frederick Horan. Survived by her many beloved cousins and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Catherine School, Norwood; Our Lady Help of Christians School, Newton; St. Ann School, Somerville; and Matignon High School, North Cambridge. Sister Margaret also ministered at Newton Wellesley Hospital for over 15 years. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, June 17, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now