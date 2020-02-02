|
|
Marguerite (OGrady) Dupont, 89, passed peacefully on January 29th, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is reunited with her beloved husband, George W. Dupont. Born on October 19th, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Elizabeth (Malone) OGrady and Robert OGrady, Marguerite called New Jersey home until her teens. She then found a second home in Hudson, Massachusetts where she created a wonderful life with her husband George Dupont. For over a decade she worked as an office clerk at Lapointes Machine Shop in Hudson. She was a loving mother and enjoyed taking pride in caring for her home and her family. Marguerite made even the smallest of moments turn into cherished memories. These memories are held by her children; Michael G. Dupont and his wife Diane of Hudson and Melanie M. Renda and her husband William of Fitchburg. She is also survived by her grandchild, Shannon Moylan and her great grandchild, Zander Taylor Dupont and her nieces and nephews. Marguerite joins her departed siblings William OGrady, John OGrady, Jimmy OGrady, Eileen Blood, and Mary OGrady. She is also reunited with her late grandchild, Michael D. Dupont. Marguerite and her family are so thankful for the staff at Sudbury Pines Extended Care who became a second family and would like to especially thank Unit Two for their kind, supportive, and genuine care. Visitation for Marguerite will be held at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home after the visitation at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson following the service.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020