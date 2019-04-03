|
|
Mari M. (Rice) Crowe, 86, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born in Arlington on July 3, 1932 the daughter of the late Domenic Rice and Honore (Sullivan) Rice. Mari was the beloved wife of the late Howard W. Crowe who died on March 17, 1984. She is survived by her beloved children; Douglas M. Crowe and his wife Sandy of Holliston; Mark S. Crowe and his wife Sandy of Mendon; Dana H. Crowe and his wife Lori of Merrimack, NH and Cheryl A. Curtis and her husband Robert of Assonet. She is also survived her sister Cecelia Kane of Boston, John Rice of Winchester and 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Katherine Franchi and Patricia Newton. Mari has been a resident of Natick for over 60 years and spent her formative years in Watertown where she graduated from Watertown High School. Prior to retiring, she was an Administrative Assistant at Ethan Allen Co. in Natick. Mari loved to spend time gardening, watching the birds and animals in her yard as well as caring for many of her own cats and dogs over the years. She loved to read and spend time with family and friends. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her family was the center of her life and she enjoyed gatherings with them all. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all of the lives that she touched. At the request of her family, all services and interment with her husband Howard in Saint Zepherin Cemetery in Cochituate will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in her memory may be sent to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019