Maria G. (Pollock) Burke, 83, of Natick passed away on April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of George R. Burke. Devoted mother of Joseph M. and his wife Ann of VA, John F. and his wife Elizabeth of TX, Robert E. and his fianc Habiba of TX, Rachael A. of Dracut and Daughter-in-law Pamela of Natick. Sister of Hilary Pollock and his wife Katherine of Natick. Sister-in-law of Firman H. Burke of Zurich, Switzerland. Grandmother of Cynthia Crum and her husband Daniel, Deborah Burke, 1st Lt Eric Burke, U.S. Air Force and his wife Lauren, Adam Burke, Michael Burke, Kelsey Burke, Travis Burke, Connor Burke, Shane Burke, Hunter Burke and Sasha Burke. Great Grandmother of Grace, Madeline, William and Abigail Crum. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late John B and Blanche (Violette) Pollock and Mother-in-law of the late Donna Burke. Funeral Service and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Burke may be made to Catholic TV P.O. Box 9196 Watertown, MA. 02471.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020