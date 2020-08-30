Maria Grace (Silva) Ribeiro, 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, and formerly Belmont, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, the daughter of the late Antonio & Maria (Ramos) Silva, she immigrated to the U.S. with her husband Americo "Rudy" after WWII. Grace always enjoyed dressing up and working outside the home. She retired as an Administrative Assistant from the Zayre Corporation in Framingham. While living in Belmont, she had also worked for Filenes Department Store and McLeans Hospital. A practicing Catholic, guided by faith, Grace was an active member of St. Jeremiah in Framingham and later of St. George in Framingham. She was a friend to all, and exuded faith, hope, and love to everyone she met. She was the personification of her name, Grace. Grace is survived by her son Paul S. Ribeiro & his wife Su of Framingham, her granddaughter Christine, and her sister-in-law Lourdes Silva of Medford. Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband Rudy, her brother Artur Silva of Medford, MA and her sister Alice Silva of Lisbon Portugal. Family and friends will honor and remember Graces life by gathering for a time of visitation at the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday morning, September 2nd from 8:30 -10:30 A.M. Her Funeral Mass and Interment will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Grace to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 For online tributes or to share a memory with her family, please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.