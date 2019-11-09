|
|
Maria O. (Perez) Morales, 83 of Marlboro, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester, surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in Houston, TX the daughter of the late Eusavio and Isabel (Miranda) Perez. She relocated to Albuquerque, N.M., with her mother, Isabel, and her grandmother, Maria, to be close to other family members. In Albuquerque, she met her life partner, her husband Jeronimo F. Morales, an Army veteran with whom she traveled to many U.S. states and Panama. Maria was a self-taught typist and dictation expert, skills she honed in executive assistant positions at numerous companies, highlighted by her many years as the executive assistant to the President of WCVB-TV in Boston, MA. In her personal life, Maria was a great communicator who kept in regular contact with many family members and friends, and in effect, the 911 and 411 responder to a wide network of callers she always made herself available to. Maria is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jeronimo; her daughter, Rebeca; 2 sons, Edu- ardo and Carlos and his wife Nicole and her 4 grand children as well as many other family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlboro. Burial will follow in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 11, from 4-6 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlboro, MA In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Marias name to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowe funeralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019