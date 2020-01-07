|
Marian A. (Cox) Tripp, 86 of Marlborough died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at River Terrace in Lancaster after a long illness. Marian was born in Hopkinton, MA the daughter of the late John and Mary (Hunt) Cox. She was employed at Digital Corp for over 15 years. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William Red Tripp of Marlboro; a daughter, Carolyn Sieniawski of Bolton; a stepson and 3 stepdaughters; several grandchildren including Kaitlyn Sieniawski of Marlborough and many nieces and nephews. Marian was predeceased by a son Charles Coady and a daughter Cindy Sieniawski. She was a long-time member of First Church Congregational of Marlborough and enjoyed sewing, making clothes for her grandchildren as well as traveling. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10 at 1 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough, MA. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. also at the Funeral Home. For more information and to view an on line memorial, please visit, www.short androwefuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020