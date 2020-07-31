Marian Jeanne Cuikay, 65, died of natural causes on June 7, 2020, at home in Marlborough, MA. Marian was a passionate soul who was devoted to nature, family, and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Marian was born in Lafayette, IN on August 21, 1954, to Robert and Anita Cuikay. She moved to Massachusetts at a young age, and remained here the rest of her life. While Marian lived in several different cities during her childhood, her favorites were Manchester by the Sea and Acton, where she and her mother frequently combed the beach for shells and explored the vast wetlands for wildlife. Those fond memories "along with day camp at Walden Pond, where she learned to swim" ignited within her a lifelong love of nature. After graduating from The Bromfield School in Harvard, MA, in 1972, Marian attended the University of Massachusetts. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelors in early childhood education and started her career at Wang Laboratories in Lowell before moving to the Bose Corporation as an inside sales representative. She then worked at The Hillside School in Marlborough for 16 years, where she acted as a mother and friend to many, always going the extra mile for her "kids" and her community. In 1991, at the age of 37, Marian had a son, Michael; raising him was the greatest privilege of her life. She was an extremely present mother, always taking Michael on nature walks or ferrying him to baseball games - and was incredibly proud of everything he did. If theres one thing everyone will remember about Marian, it is her love for nature. She was extraordinarily passionate about the earth and protecting it and its animals (and couldnt watch an ASPCA commercial without tearing up). Wildlife seemed to have a way of finding her; she rescued countless creatures out of the road, and nursed many back to health. Birds were her favorite animals - especially bluebirds, hummingbirds, and parrots - and she nurtured a close connection with them, both at her home and in the wild. Marian seized any opportunity to be outside, and devoted much of her free time to birdwatching, beach combing, and exploring the wetlands. She frequently traveled around the northeast with her partner, Michael Perkins, where theyd immerse themselves in nature and local community. Marians favorite place in the world was Maines Popham Beach, where she spent long days walking along the ocean and soaking up the sun. Marian will be remembered as a beautiful, passionate, energetic, generous, and loving soul. She cared for everyone around her, and was always the first to help someone in need. She was gregarious and outgoing, with an uncanny memory for names and a deep well of empathy that enabled her to connect with just about anyone. Everywhere she went, Marian made friends; whether they were animals or people, they couldnt help but be attracted to her zest for life, calm and collected manner, and endless compassion. Now that she is gone, we will remember Marian as a woman who was dedicated to improving this world for its inhabitants - big and small, feathered and furry - a feat she accomplished simply by being herself. Marian is predeceased by her parents Robert and Anita Cuikay. She is survived by her son, Michael DiRusso; her partner, Michael Perkins; her siblings Judith Morel and Rob Cuikay; her friends Sally Musick and Susan and Chuck Cole; and her ex-husband, Tom DiRusso. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in-memoriam donations to: Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 620, Cape Neddick, ME 03902.



