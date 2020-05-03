|
Marianne B. Naples, 86 of Marlboro passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Marlboro Hills following from Covid-19. Marianne was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Victor and Avis (Baker) Rossi. She was a long time resident of Marlboro and was educated in Southborough Schools, she graduated from Southborough High School, Class of 52. Marianne was a Licensed Practical Nurse for more than fifty years. She worked at the former Braemoor Nursing Home, currently Marlboro Hills for twenty-five years. Marianne absolutely loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. One of favorite things to do every summer was to visit Hampton Beach and stop for Lobster at Browns for dinner on the way home. Marianne is survived by her loving children, Barbara Fuller and her husband Douglas of Stow, Domonic Naples Jr and his wife Jennifer of Marlboro and Angela Naples of Clinton; 8 grandchildren, Scott, Shawn, Victoria, Cassandra, Christina, Catherine, AJ and Michael Allen; 9 great grandchildren, Kayla, Alex, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Alexandre, Maxximus, Emma, Mya and Avery. She was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Coxon, 2019 and a granddaughter Jessica, 2015. A graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St., Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020