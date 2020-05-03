Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Naples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne B. Naples

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne B. Naples Obituary
Marianne B. Naples, 86 of Marlboro passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Marlboro Hills following from Covid-19. Marianne was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Victor and Avis (Baker) Rossi. She was a long time resident of Marlboro and was educated in Southborough Schools, she graduated from Southborough High School, Class of 52. Marianne was a Licensed Practical Nurse for more than fifty years. She worked at the former Braemoor Nursing Home, currently Marlboro Hills for twenty-five years. Marianne absolutely loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. One of favorite things to do every summer was to visit Hampton Beach and stop for Lobster at Browns for dinner on the way home. Marianne is survived by her loving children, Barbara Fuller and her husband Douglas of Stow, Domonic Naples Jr and his wife Jennifer of Marlboro and Angela Naples of Clinton; 8 grandchildren, Scott, Shawn, Victoria, Cassandra, Christina, Catherine, AJ and Michael Allen; 9 great grandchildren, Kayla, Alex, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Alexandre, Maxximus, Emma, Mya and Avery. She was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Coxon, 2019 and a granddaughter Jessica, 2015. A graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St., Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -