Marianne C. Bayley, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Monday, October 21, 2019 from a long-term illness. Born November 26, 1940 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Mildred K. and Gardner F. Bayley. She graduated from Framingham High School in 1958 and was a lifelong resident of Framingham. Marianne retired from the City of Framingham Assessors office after 42 years of dedicated service. She was an animal lover and leaves her cherished dog, Bonnie and cat, Punky. Marianne was a proud member of Framingham Chapter of D.A.R. She enjoyed gardening and was a devout fan of the Boston Red Sox as well as the N.E. Patriots. She is survived by her sister, Susan Donelan of Framingham and her brother, Frank Bayley, of Tampa Florida; her three nieces, Theresa Brossi, Amy Pasquantonio and Danielle Nofsinger; her three nephews, Michael Pasquantonio, Frank Bayley Jr. and Donald Bayley and her 7 grandnieces and 2 grandnephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30 at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham followed by her graveside service at 11AM at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove St., Framingham. In lieu of flowers Marianne has asked that you please send donations in her memory to the , 1661 Worcester Road, #301, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions to funeral home, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019