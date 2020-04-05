|
Marie A. (LaBrache) Werner, 86, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Robert Werner who died in 1986. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Tebo) LaBrache and lived there all of her life. Marie worked as a waitress for many years. She is survived by a daughter Linda Stone and a son James Werner both of Peterborough, N.H., two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral was held on Friday.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020