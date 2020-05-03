|
|
Marie Delaney, 85, died at Marie Esther Health Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Peter A. and Mary E. Delaney (Boland) and had lived in Marlborough her entire life. She attended the Immaculate Conception School in Marlborough, St. Michaels Academy in Hudson and Worcester State Teachers College in Worcester earning both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from that institution. Marie was a very successful teacher in the Northborough and Southborough School Districts for her entire 37 year career retiring in 1993. She was known to have even taught the children of children that she had taught earlier in her career. She was a dedicated teacher and her students will fondly remember her as 'Miss Delaney'. She enjoyed outdoor activities like cross country skiing, hiking and walking as well as reading, writing, poetry and other scholarly interests. Marie is survived by her sister Joanne D. Lafleur of Marlborough, also her niece and caregiver Elizabeth (Betty) P. and husband Martin P. Jalonski also of Marlborough and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers Peter A. Delaney, Jr, (formerly of Marlborough and Cape Cod) and William J. Delaney (formerly of Marlborough, NH and ME) and one sister Margaret R. Page of Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maries memory to the Marlborough Community Cupboard in Marlborough through the United Way of Tri-County at [email protected] Private family funeral arrangements are scheduled for this week with a memorial mass at a later time.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020