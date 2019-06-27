|
|
Marie Elena Stephens, 78, of Ashland, a former longtime Framingham resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday June 25, 2019 after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Demetri and Constance (Saro) Stephens. A graduate of Framingham High, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University. Marie worked for many years at the US Army Labs in human resources and for the Institute of Environmental Medicine, and was involved in technology transfer, marketing and community outreach programs. She made 7 trips to Italy, 6 times to attend artist retreats with fellow artists in Tuscany. Marie was a longtime member of the Albanian Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Natick. Sister of the late David S. Stephens, she is survived by her loving family of cousins and friends. A visiting hour will be held Monday July 1 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A service will follow in the Albanian Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 37 Washington St., Natick at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at the family lot in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham Centre. In lieu of flowers, Marie requested donations in her name to: the Danforth Museum of Art, 14 Vernon St., Framingham, MA. 01701. For further information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 27, 2019