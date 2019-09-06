Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie F. Palmer Obituary
Marie F. Palmer, 95, of Framingham, MA, died peacefully Aug. 31, 2019 at Framingham Union Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Palmer and is survived by her daughter Pamela Delphenich and her husband William of Harrison, ME, and her son Charles Palmer and his wife Margaret of Franklin, MA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Michael, Lindsay and Brian Palmer, and Matthew Delphenich, as well as several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.