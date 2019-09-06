|
Marie F. Palmer, 95, of Framingham, MA, died peacefully Aug. 31, 2019 at Framingham Union Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Palmer and is survived by her daughter Pamela Delphenich and her husband William of Harrison, ME, and her son Charles Palmer and his wife Margaret of Franklin, MA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Michael, Lindsay and Brian Palmer, and Matthew Delphenich, as well as several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019