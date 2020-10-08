Marie Josephine (Basile) Gennaro, 87, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family at her residence in Wayland on Monday, October 5, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Boston on June 19, 1933 the daughter of the late Joseph Basile and Dora (Fazio) Basile. Marie was the beloved and devoted wife for 70 years of Nicholas V. "Nick" Gennaro of Wayland. Loving mother of Irene M. McDaniel of Framingham, Doreen A. Lewis and her husband Robert of Sudbury and Dominic Gennaro and his wife Jean of Wayland. Sister of Anthony Basile of Watertown, Edward Basile of Watertown, and Joseph Basile of Waltham. She was the cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was pre-deceased by several sisters, brothers, her son-in-law Frederick J. McDaniel and Irenes fianc, Ronald E. Mercuri. Marie spent her formative years in Watertown and was educated in the Watertown school system. For many years, she worked beside her husband Nick in the operation of the Cochituate Wholesale Flower Company. Raising and distributing flowers, especially carnations, to many of the local floral companies in the Metrowest area. For over 15 years, she was associated with the Lashette Company of Natick before retiring. Marie was a kind and gracious lady who always cared for the needs of others before herself. She was devoted to her entire family who were the most important aspect of her life. She, Nick and the family enjoyed time spent together, especially in Moultonboro, NH, where she would spend countless hours on the lake just relaxing and taking in the wonders of the area and watching her family having the best time of their lives. She will be fondly remembered and loved by everyone who had the pleasure to know her. Visitations will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed. Her family will gather at the funeral home on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street, Cochituate Village, Wayland at 10:30. Masks are required while in church. Interment will follow in the Gennaro family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store