John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church
99 Main St, (Rt. 27)
Cochituate Village, MA
Marie L. Lehman Obituary
Marie L. (Perodeau) Lehman, 86, formerly of Natick and Cochituate, died peacefully and comfortably on Sunday, June 23, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born on November 20, 1932 the daughter of Amedee Perodeau and Anna (Dooley) Perodeau. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lehman who died on October 10, 2016. She was the devoted mother of Joan M. Cherry and her husband Chuck of Lawrence; Kathleen A. Rivard of Marlborough and Mark R. Lehman of Marlborough and the late Theresa E. Muto. She was the cherished grandmother of Mario Muto and his wife Megan, R. Lehman Rivard, David Lehman and AmandaLyn Lehman. She was the sister of Robert Perodeau of Florida and Virginia Bellafatto of Marshfield and the late Paul Perodeau and Janet Crisafulli. Marie spent her formative years in Cochituate and was a graduate of Wayland High School and Secretarial School. While at Wayland High School, she enjoyed playing basketball as well as other sports and was nicknamed Butch by her friends. She and Bob lived in Natick for over 25 years and most recently in Sagamore Beach. Before starting her family, Marie was associated with the Middlesex Savings Banks and later returned to work as a Secretary with Goodwin Furniture. Marie enjoyed spending time in her yard and took great pride in a doll house which she and Bob designed and built. They enjoyed many wonderful trips along the East Coast including Bar Harbor, Maine and Nova Scotia and was affectionally called the one arm bandit for her fondness of slot machines. She enjoyed times spent with her children and grandchildren and has left them with many special memories. Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St, (Rt. 27), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Interment will follow in the Lehman family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Cochituate Village, Wayland. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 26, 2019
