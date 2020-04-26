|
Marie T. Gill, 93, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Carlyle House in Framingham, after a period of declining health. Marie was born in Hudson, MA, on April 25, 1926, a daughter of the late William E. and Mary M. (Jandron) Gill. She graduated from Saint Michaels Academy in 1944 and began a long career as a lab technician in Natick. She also worked part time as a hostess in local restaurants and later as a tax preparer at H&R Block after retirement. Marie was very active, well known and well liked in community. She was a lifelong devout member of Saint Michael Parish. She was known for her quick-wit, dry sense of humor and her great joke telling. She was a regular at Vics dinner, where she usually ordered her favorite eggs benedict. Marie also enjoyed playing bingo at the Hudson Elks and the occasional scratch ticket. Throughout her life she shared a close and special bond with her late sister Marjorie C. Gill, together they resided in their childhood family home, and were so close they could complete each others sentences. Marie is survived by 3 nephews, David Gill, Martin Gill and Charles Gill; a niece, Karen Quin and many dear friends. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Marjorie Gill, Edward Gill, Francis Gill, Henry Gill, Donald Gill, Eileen Gill and Sister Dorothy of Notre Dame and her dear niece, Dorothy Gill. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, a private graveside burial will be held at Saint Michael Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Saint Michel Parish in Hudson. Tighe Hamilton is honored to be assisting with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Marie T. Gill to: Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA 01749.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020