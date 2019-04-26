|
Marie Therese Terry Hickey died at the age of 61 of a fall at her home in Framingham, MA early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019. Terry, the youngest of the five children of John and Mary (Hennigan) Hickey, was born April 1, 1958 at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton, a neighborhood of Boston, MA. She attended St. Pauls Catholic grade school in Wellesley, MA and was a 1976 graduate of nearby Dana Hall Academy. Terry graduated with a B.A. in psychology and Spanish from Trinity College, Hartford, CT in 1980. She also earned an M.A. in intercultural ministries at Assemblies of God Theological Seminary in Springfield, MO in 1981 and a doctorate of ministry from Newton (MA) Theological Institution in 1998. Bright and resourceful, Terry commanded many talents. She could converse in French, Portuguese, and Spanish, and used these language skills to become a successful fragrance sales rep at Macys in Natick, MA. Terry worked for the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, MA for many years. She also engaged in market research, modeling, physical training, chocolate sculpting, residential real estate brokerage, and mystery shopping. With her love of the arts, theater, and nature, Terry volunteered for many local organizations; she was a frequent supernumerary for the Boston Opera and Boston Ballet. She contributed to numerous charitable organizations with her astounding bartering abilities. Her father, John (1922-2013) preceded her in death. Surviving family members are her mother, Mary (97), of Wellesley Hills, MA; her siblings John P. Hickey Jr. (Kathleen) of Milwaukee, WI; Katherine A. Fulham Parcels of Centerville, MA; Rev. Kevin T. Hickey of Rockland, MA; Brian J. Hickey (Janet) of Bridgewater, NJ; and 11 nieces and nephews and their 14 children. Her family and friends will dearly miss her. Visitation hours will be Tuesday, April 30 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Wellesley. An 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Pauls Catholic Church, 502 Washington St, Wellesley. Interment will be at St. Josephs Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02671 (www.perkins.org) or the National Alliance on Mental Health Mass., 529 Main St., Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129 (www.namimass.org). Requiescat in pace, Terrydear daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. You had a big heart and were generous with your time and your many gifts. We will miss knowing a world with you in it. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019