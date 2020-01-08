|
Marie Theresa (Bacigalupo) Johnson, 92, longtime resident of Ashland, (recently of Hopkinton & Framingham), died peacefully, Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Mary (Dolan) & Walter Bacigalupo. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Johnson, who died in 1995. Raised and educated in East Boston with eight brothers and sisters, Marie joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corp in 1945 and graduated from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She began her nursing career at Boston City Hospital and worked on the 4th Surgical Floor for three years. She married Arthur in 1950 and they settled in Ashland in 1953, where they raised their four children. She was employed as an RN at Framingham Union Hospital and Leonard Morse. In January 1966, she started her 27-year career as School Nurse at Ashland High School (1966-1973) and then at Mindess Middle School, retiring in 1993. She loved caring for children and made 9 trips to Washington, DC with the students. She was a Brownie Leader, worked as a nurse at the Girl Scout Camp in Ashland, and as a voter registrar. She enjoyed traveling, loved writing to her many friends and enjoying life with her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren. Her wonderful sense of humor made it easy for her to make new friends throughout her life. Marie loved to read mysteries on her Kindle, do crosswords, and especially loved the Patriots and Red Sox and was thrilled to enjoy so many recent championship seasons. Marie is survived by her children, Arthur Johnson Jr. of Ashland, Ellen Mariani and her partner, Mark Nichol, of Hopkinton, Gail Tomasz and her husband John, of Hopkinton, and Kenneth Johnson and his wife Cindy (Porcello) of Chelmsford; her seven grandchildren, David Mariani of Salt Lake City, UT, Jill Dellorco of Hopkinton, Anne Tomasz of Ashland, Lynn Tomasz of Boston, Laura Johnson of Chelmsford, Abigail Johnson of Hamden, CT, and Gregory Johnson of Chelmsford; three great-grand children, Dominic, Lianna, and Sophia Dellorco of Hopkinton and many nieces and nephews. She loved dogs and will be missed by Milo and Monroe. She was pre-deceased by her siblings, Francis, Katherine, Louis, Walter, Joseph, Louise, and George Bacigalupo. Family and friends will honor and remember Maries life by gathering for visiting hours at the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland on Sunday, January 12, from 2 to 5 PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to: The Ashland Emergency Fund, P.O. Box 112, Ashland, MA 01721. http://www.ashlandemergencyfund.org.www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020