|
|
Marilyn Berger, of Framingham, formerly of Swampscott, Natick and Newton, entered into rest on September 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Adored mother of Richard Berger and his partner Megan Tolland of Framingham, Robert Berger and his wife Karen of North Grafton, and Nancy Berger Cowan and her husband Russell of Los Angeles. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Lee Berger. Loving sister of Stanley Young and the late David Young. Marilyn was the matriarch of her family, and it was a home filled with spectacular parties, drama, and family. Marilyn was the hostess for family gatherings and was the life of the party. Marilyn was a pioneer in the child-care industry, starting first with Bradford Nursery in Natick and culminating in her expansion of the Edgebrook Kindergarten and Nursery School in Framingham catering to over 250 children each day. Marilyn loved children and was instrumental in their lives and development throughout decades of service. The funeral will be private. The family will be sitting Shiva on Tuesday from 4-7:30 pm at the home of Ricky Berger and Megan Tolland and on Wednesday from 4-7:30 pm at the home of Robert and Karen Berger. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Marilyn Berger with the Alzheimers Foundation. www.stanetskybrookline. com, 617-232-9300
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019