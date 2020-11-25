1/1
Marilyn Dawson
WRENTHAM - Marilyn Dawson, 86, of Wrentham, passed away on Sunday, November 22nd, at her home and in the presence of her family after a brief illness.
She was the daughter of Lillian (Drolet) and Donald Dawson.
She was the loving mother of three daughters, Linda McMullin of Slatersville, Rhode Island, and her husband Michael, Colleen O'Connell of Wrentham, and her husband David, and the late Nancy Fleming. She is survived by her six grandchildren, Brandon, Jessica, Colleen, Nicole, Thomas, and Philip, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband Richard Johnson, with whom she maintained a special relationship throughout her life, as well as her four brothers Robert, Richard, George, and William Dawson, and two sisters Ann Dawson and Jean Day.
Marilyn was born in Framingham and was a life-long Massachusetts resident.
She will be remembered for her love of family, art, non-fiction books, and films. She was known for her sharp humor, and was a coffee connoisseur. Her ashes will be interred in a private family ceremony at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salmon VNA and Hospice in Milford, MA (https://www.salmonhealth. com/community/vna/).

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 25, 2020.
