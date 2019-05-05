|
Marilyn H. Paecht, age 90, of Ctr. Ossipee, N.H. passed away April 16, 2019. Born in Swampscott, Ma., she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Goodwin) Hawkes. She was the beloved wife of Harold Bud Paecht. Marilyn was a creative homemaker with many hobbies. She was an active member of the Federated Church of Ashland and worked 17 years at Natick Ford as a bookkeeper until retirement where she spent her time in Ellenton, Fla. and Ctr. Ossipee, N.H. She is survived by 3 children, Cindy Tomasetti (Michael) of Holliston, Karen Giombetti (Edward) of Ashland, and Steven Paecht (Beth) of Holliston. She leaves 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private memorial service was held at Matarese Funeral Home. Donations in her memory can be made to Meals On Wheels | NH and organization that Marilyn and Bud volunteered at for many years: MOW, 106 North Road, Brentwood, NH 03833.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019