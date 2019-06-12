Marilyn R. (Dauley) Burke, age 95, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a short illness at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. She was the devoted wife of 55 years to the late Edmund A. Burke of Framingham. Born in Wellesley, MA she was the daughter of the late Alvin L. and Ellen (Shelp) Dauley. She was a graduate of Framingham High School class of 1942. During World War II she worked at the Fenwal plant in Ashland, assembling devices used for the war effort. Later she was employed as a salesperson at Robertson's Jewelry store and then the New York Store in downtown Framingham. After retiring Marilyn and Ed took many trips around the United States, as well as well as one where the family gathered in Aruba. She loved taking long car rides, with Cape Cod a favorite destination. Marilyn leaves behind a daughter Donna L. Kelch and her husband Douglas of Anthem Arizona, a son Robert E Burke and his wife Jane of Holliston, MA; three grandchildren: Sarah Nadeau of Peoria, Arizona; Laura Raymond of Bethesda, Maryland; and Michael Burke of Holliston, MA; and three great-grandchildren: Claire and Molly Garrett of Peoria Arizona and Celeste Raymond of Bethesda, Maryland and one sister-in- law Dorothy B Dauley of Franklin, MA. She will also be missed by many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Doris Seviour, Gerald Dauley, Robert Dauley, Marjorie Rogers, and Edward Dauley. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Friday June 14th from 7-9PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave), Framingham. There will be short service during the visiting hours. Burial will be at Saint Stephen's Cemetery, Fenwick St., Framingham on Saturday June 15 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or by mail to Saint Patrick's Manor 863 Central Street, Framingham (stpatricksmanor.org), The , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, Ma 01701 or Metrowest Hospice, 200 Nickerson Rd, suite 110, Marlboro, MA 01752. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary