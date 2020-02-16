|
|
Mario D. Moruzzi, 89, a resident of Framingham since 1939, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday Feb. 14, 2020. He was the husband of the late Sally Jane (MacFee) Moruzzi who died in 1998. Born in Monastero, Piacenza, Italy and raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late Andrea and Giovanna (Castagnetti) Moruzzi and was a graduate of Framingham High School, class of 1951. For many years Mario was a self-employed Landscape and Excavation contractor with Mo-Del Landscape. He also worked at the Laborer's Training Center. An avid bowler, Mario was a longtime parishioner of St. Bridget's Parish and was an active member of the Columbus Club, Inc. He was a proud Army veteran and served honorably during the Korean War. He is survived by his three children: Lynda A. Sowers and husband Steven of Roanoke, VA., Marianne Moruzzi of Framingham and Steven D. Moruzzi and wife Janet of Framingham; seven grandchildren: Cristina Lepore and husband Louis "Jamie" Dorbian, Timothy Lepore, Blake Guertin, Alec Guertin, Timothy Guertin, Connor Moruzzi and Nicholas Moruzzi; two great grandchildren: Pacey Dorbian and Brody Guertin and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers John and wife Marina Moruzzi and Joseph and wife Maria Moruzzi. Visiting hours are Tuesday Feb. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Bridgets Church, 830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 East) Framingham Centre. Burial will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery, corner of Winthrop St. and Bethany rd., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in Marios name be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., # 300, Wellesley, MA. 02481, or online at: curealz.org/outreach/inmemory/mario-moruzzi. For further information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020