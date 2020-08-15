Marion Haddad

Marion (Sabbag) Haddad of Natick passed away August 12, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of 65 years of the late Mitchell Haddad. Loving mother of John Haddad and his wife Elaine of Medway, Mitchell Haddad Jr. and his wife Patricia of Natick, Linda OHara and her husband Michael of Bellingham and Daniel Haddad and his wife Robin of Bellingham. Beloved grandmother, "Tata" of 12 grandchildren and "Tata Mae" of 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Elias "Louie", Russell, Antoon, and Fred Sabbag. Sister-in-law of Marjorie Haddad, Evelyn Sabbag, Vivien Sabbag, Linda Sabbag, and the late Rose Sabbag. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St., WEST ROXBURY. Per COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and limit their time inside the funeral home. Also per COVID-19 guidelines, a private Funeral Service will be held Monday at the Church of St. John of Damascus in Dedham, followed by graveside funeral prayers at Dell Park Cemetery, 163 Pond St. Natick. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Pond St. outside the gate of Dell Park Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. to join the funeral procession to the grave. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marions memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus (stjohnd.org
) Obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com
.