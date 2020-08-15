1/1
Marion Haddad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion (Sabbag) Haddad of Natick passed away August 12, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of 65 years of the late Mitchell Haddad. Loving mother of John Haddad and his wife Elaine of Medway, Mitchell Haddad Jr. and his wife Patricia of Natick, Linda OHara and her husband Michael of Bellingham and Daniel Haddad and his wife Robin of Bellingham. Beloved grandmother, "Tata" of 12 grandchildren and "Tata Mae" of 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Elias "Louie", Russell, Antoon, and Fred Sabbag. Sister-in-law of Marjorie Haddad, Evelyn Sabbag, Vivien Sabbag, Linda Sabbag, and the late Rose Sabbag. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St., WEST ROXBURY. Per COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and limit their time inside the funeral home. Also per COVID-19 guidelines, a private Funeral Service will be held Monday at the Church of St. John of Damascus in Dedham, followed by graveside funeral prayers at Dell Park Cemetery, 163 Pond St. Natick. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Pond St. outside the gate of Dell Park Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. to join the funeral procession to the grave. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marions memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus (stjohnd.org) Obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
Church of St. John of Damascus
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Dell Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
Linda and Family, So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a wonderful lady, and a loving woman who my Mom got to call friend. I miss her smiling face every time I would walk through the doors at Forge. She will forever be in your heart. She is together again with your Dad and hopefully my Mom and her get to visit. My deepest Sympathy and Love.
Maureen Reeve
August 14, 2020
John, Elaine and Family,
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your Mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
McKee Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved