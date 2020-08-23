1/
Marjorie A. Merlini
Marjorie Ann Merlini, 82, passed away August 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, MA. She was born in Springfield, VT to the late Eugene R. and Dorothy V. (Gloriant) Thibault and was wife of the late Charles Merlini, whom she married in 1963. She attended school in Springfield, VT. She was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Division of the Registry of Motor Vehicles until her retirement. She was very creative and enjoyed gardening, painting, ceramics, playing darts, and the spending time at the ocean. She especially enjoyed traveling to Denmark in 1997, with her daughter and son-in-law. She is survived by her daughter, Dianna and her son-in-law Audie Reynolds of Webster, her two brothers, Eugene of Hartford, CT, and Louis and his wife Sharon of Longmont, CO, her sister, Rosanne Putnam and her husband Hugh of Springfield, VT, two step- sons, Charles Merlini a nd his wife Beverly of Barton, VT and Jody Merlini, and his wife Renee of Marlborough. Marjorie was pre-deceased by her sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Leroy Underwood. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Slattery Funeral Home, Inc. 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA 01752

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
