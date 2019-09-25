|
Marjorie A. (Ordway) Park, 87, died Sunday morning September 22, 2019 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Park who died in 2017. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late William and Anne (Jaarsma) Ordway and lived here all of her life. Marjorie worked two years as a stewardess for the former Eastern Airlines and then went on to work as a Kindergarten teacher at Jaworek school in Marlborough for 25 years. In retirement she shared many hobbies with her husband. Together they raised and showed Wirefox Terrier puppies, were members of American Rhododendron Society and raised and sold blueberries for enjoyment. They also wintered in Florida together for 32 years. She is survived by a son Larry Park and his wife Kathleen of Marlborough, a sister Alice Lincoln of Marlborough and a granddaughter Lindsay Park of Baltimore MD. She was predeceased by a brother Lieutenant William Ordway. Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00 | 7:00 p.m.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019