Marjorie C. Gill, 91, a lifelong Hudson resident, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Carlyle House in Framingham, Ma, after a period of declining health. Marjorie was born on September 27, 1927, one of eight children of the late William E. and Mary M. (Jandron) Gill. She was raised in Hudson and attended Saint Michael Academy, graduating High School in the class of 1945. Following high school, Marjorie began a long and successful career as an operator for the phone company, retiring in 1977 after over thirty years of dedicated service. Marjorie practiced an unwavering devotion to her Catholic faith through her entire life, which was rooted at Saint Michael Parish, her lifetime church. She also had a passion for music and singing which flourished throughout her life. Combining her two greatest loves in life Marjorie dedicated her life to the church, where she championed the music at Saint Michael; serving as lead cantor for over 40 years and attending several hymn workshops to master her craft. Marjorie forged many lifelong friendships during her many decades at Saint Michael, volunteering at her alma mater, serving as the rectory sous chef cooking with Angie Richards, and singing in the choir with Sally Guidotti. Among her many close friendships, non were closer than the bond she always shared with her sister Marie, with whom she lived with in their childhood home, both helping one another throughout out their lives. Marjorie also was an active member of the Northborough Chorus, and enjoyed performing in the local musicals. Marjorie is survived by her sister Marie Teresa Gill; 3 nephews, David Gill, Martin Gill and Charles Gill; a niece, Karen Quin and many dear friends. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Edward Gill, Francis Gill, Henry Gill, Donald Gill, Eileen Gill and Sister Dorothy of Notre Dame and her dear niece, Dorothy Gill. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 4 pm until 6 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment in San Michael Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 6, 2019