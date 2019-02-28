|
Marjorie M. Marge (Williams) Hamilton, 95, a former longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully and comfortably with her family by her side on Monday, February 25, 2019 following a brief period of declining health. She was born in Concord on May 15, 1923 the daughter of the late Edwin A. Williams and Hazel L. (Cass) Williams. Marge was the wife of the late Walter R. Hamilton who died on May 9, 1986. She was the devoted and loving mother of Steven R. "Steve" Hamilton and his wife Lynne E. Hamilton of Bellingham. Cherished Grandmother of Nevin C. Hamilton and Nolan S. Hamilton both of Ashland. Sister of Elizabeth Dwyer of Roslindale and the late Al Williams; Frank Williams; Phil Williams; Charlie Williams and Bob Williams. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Marge had resided in Framingham for over 55 years before moving with her son Steve to Bellingham two years ago. She spent her formative years in Concord and graduated from Concord High School. For over 40 years, she was the Culinary Director at the Middlesex County Hospital in Waltham before retiring. For many years she was well known and loved by her many friends and patrons who dined at the Red Coach Grill, Finnertys. J.J. McKays and at the end of a very long career as a waitress at Brandeis University. She was an avid and devoted Red Sox fan and enjoyed time spent on the Cape and the beaches of Maine. She will be fondly missed and loved by her entire family and the many friendships she made along the way. Visitations will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 3:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Private family interment will be held in the Williams family lot in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Marges memory be sent to the . For condolences and directions please visit www.johnc bryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019