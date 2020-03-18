|
Mark A. Mitchell, 57, of Franklin, MA, passed into the loving arms of God on March 12, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 22, 1962 and was the beloved son of the late Dr. Daniel A. Mitchell and survived by his mother Shirley E Mitchell of Douglas, MA. Mark was a 1983 graduate of Keefe Tech High School in Framingham. Mark was a secular Franciscan devoting his mission to the disadvantaged and those in need. As part of his Apostolate, Mark made thousands of rosary beads that were blessed at St. James Church in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the Blessed Mother had appeared. The rosary beads were then distributed amongst the faithful and other local communities. Mark was also instrumental in the founding of the Shepherds Table Soup Kitchen. The soup kitchen ran for 4 years at the former Our Lady of Fatima church in Worcester where all were welcome to meet friends and share a meal. Mark and his father also established a Boy Scout Troop for the physically challenged so all could participate. Mark had a captivating smile and could brighten up any room he was in. You were naturally drawn to his charming and enchanting personality, and for sure he could make you smile too. He loved to tell jokes and had an unbelievably infectious laugh that could lift your spirits. He was truly one of a kind and all were blessed to call him their friend. Mark is survived by his brother, Daniel Mitchell and his wife Sandy of Gardner, his sister Meg Veno and the late Bob Veno of Wayland, his brother John Mitchell and his wife Ellen of Holliston, and his sister Sherry Grant and her husband Joe Grant of Mendon. Mark is also survived by many nephews and a niece. Services are private. A Celebration of Marks life will be held at a later date. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020