|
|
Mark Cabral, of Marlborough, died peacefully Thursday March 14, 2019 at his home. He was raised in Cambridge MA and moved to Marlbo- rough with his wife and 3 children in 1966. He was self-employed, owner of MAC Associates operating his business well into his 70s. A longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Mark had a strong faith, loved spending time with his family and lived a meaningful full life. He was pre-deceased by his wife Sandra (LeVie) Cabral. He is survived by his sons, M. Anthony Cabral of Shreveport LA, Stephen Cabral of Marlborough, his daughter, Denise Bairos of Shrewsbury, his grandchildren, Angela Vautour and Jonathan Bairos and his great grandchildren, Bryce and Gina Vautour as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 am at St. Matthias Church, Marlborough. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held prior to the Mass from 9:00-10:30am the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc. 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019