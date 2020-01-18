Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Pakus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark F. Pakus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark F. Pakus Obituary
Mark F. Pakus, 67, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Marlborough, the son of Crucifina (Cannella) Pakus of Marlborough and the late John Pakus, and lived here all of his life. Besides his mother he is survived by a sister Deborah Hesek of Northboro and two nephews, Matthew and Neil Hesek. He was also predeceased by a sister Ann Beiber. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) of Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -