Mark F. Pakus, 67, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Marlborough, the son of Crucifina (Cannella) Pakus of Marlborough and the late John Pakus, and lived here all of his life. Besides his mother he is survived by a sister Deborah Hesek of Northboro and two nephews, Matthew and Neil Hesek. He was also predeceased by a sister Ann Beiber. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) of Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020