Mark Intinarelli, 66, of Hopkinton and formerly Natick, died at peace on June 12, 2020 with his beloved longtime partner, Susan McGillivray, by his side. Mark was the proud father of Adam Clark and his wife Karyne of Colorado, and loving grandfather of Audun and Naija. He was the son of E. Ann Intinarelli (Johnson) of Natick and the late Richard Intinarelli; brother of Carla Dolliver and her husband Rick of Worcester, the late Steven Intinarelli and his daughter Amie Luna. Mark was dearly loved by Sues extended family, who appreciated his taking such keen interest in, and enriching, their lives. A renaissance man, Mark walked his life in nature and was happiest outdoors. From camping to hiking, to bikes to trails, he always made and built his own way. Mark brought energy and fun to all that he did, and all who he loved. The world is less colorful without him. Adventure defined many of Marks pursuits. Born an explorer, travels brought him often to California where he once resided; his affection for both coasts motivated over 30 drives across the country. An enthusiastic athlete, Mark completed three Boston Marathons, multiple road and trail races, and a bike trek from Hopkinton to Cape Cod. Mark had both deep and expansive knowledge, a soul rooted in a love of learning. He was an avid reader and writer; a passion for poetry was marveled only by his love of historical movies and music of all genres. He woke every day to learn more by its end. He was a thoughtful, loving and loveable man who cared deeply about his friends and family, animals, and the environment. A graduate of Natick High School (1972) and Dean College (1976), Mark studied architectural drawing and made his career in building. He was a skilled and creative carpenter who was fascinated by what he could craft with wood and enjoyed working with his hands. Mark was interested in many cultures and in bringing this excitement to his myriad relationships, drew people close with his kindness and brightened their lives. For those who knew his spirit, the coyote lived with no regrets. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON, on Thursday, June 18 from 4pm-7pm. Guests are required to please wear masks. In lieu of flowers and to honor Marks love of animals, especially his dog Beau, donations to the ASPCA PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090 would be much appreciated. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.