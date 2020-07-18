Mark Kwiatkowski age 60, unexpectedly passed away on July 6, 2020 in his home in Wilmington, MA. Born on June 25, 1960, Mark was a graduate of Framingham North High School. Mark worked for Master Chimney Sweeps in Natick, MA for the last 35 years. He was also a published author, a book titled "Checkmate," which was one of his proudest accomplishments. Mark was a caring and loving father, son and brother. He had more friends than he could count, but always made room for more. Summer softball, outings with his son Phil, Sunday Patriots games, and drinks with his high school pals, just to name a few of his passions in life. Mark was preceded in death by his father Bill Kwiatkowski, he is also survived by his son Phillip Kwiatkowski, Mother, Roberta Kwiatkowski, Brother, David Kwiatkowski, Sister, Kim Livolsi and Niece, Paige Livolsi. Services will be held for the immediate family only, but a "Celebration of Life" Service will be planned for a future date, where all that knew and loved Mark can attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store