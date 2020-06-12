Mark R. Landry, 62, of Hopkinton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 while doing one of the things he loved the most, working out with his friends from CrossFit Resilience. First and foremost a family man. Devoted husband of Bonnie (Filledes) Landry. Dedicated father of Brian Landry of Los Angeles, CA and Keith Landry and his partner May Costa of Los Angeles, CA. Loving brother of Charlene Inferrere of Natick, Craig Landry and his wife Diane of Holliston, Steven Landry and his wife Mary of Bellingham, Doreen White and her husband Paul of Natick and Beth Ostaszewski and her husband Lee of Medway. Loving brother-in-law of Chris Moretti and her husband Tom of Milford, and Peter and Carol Filledes of San Diego, CA. Loyal son of the late Jerome and Eleanor (Craig) Landry. Dear son-in-law of Tassos and Florence Filledes. Mark graduated from Northeastern University and worked at Test Evolution Corp as an engineer and amateur ping pong player. Besides his generous nature and big heart, he will be most remembered for his competitive drive. It pushed him to win competitions ranging from league softball games to the Red Sox Fantasy Camp Championship (earning MVP honors). He always pushed himself to his limit whether in the 2018 CrossFit Games in the 60+ division (14th in the world) or in family tournaments including Bop It and Easter egg cracking. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours with COVID-19 restrictions in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday June 12th from 4-8pm. Guests are required to PLEASE wear masks when entering the funeral home. Funeral Service and interment on Saturday, June 13th at 12:30pm in Dell Park Cemetery,163 Pond Street, Natick, MA 01760. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marks memory to the Red Sox Foundation or a charity of your choice. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.