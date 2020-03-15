MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Chesmore Funeral Home
Marlene L. Burkhardt


1938 - 2020
Marlene L. Burkhardt Obituary
Mrs. Marlene L. Burkhardt a longtime Holliston resident passed away peacefully March 6, 2020, following a long illness. Marlene was the beloved wife of Maynard C. Burkhardt. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Louis L. and Cornelia I. (Goetzl) Wenzel. Marlene was raised in Cleveland, Ohio and was a graduate of Bay Village High School and attended Kent State University. She worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company retiring as Admin. Manager. Marlene loved to entertain, travel and had a passion for daylilies; growing over 300 varieties. Marlene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Maynard and her children Christopher L. Burkhardt and his wife, Sharon of Holliston, MA and Jon S. Burkhardt and his wife, Sandra of Ashland, MA. She was the loving grandmother of Allison and Corey. At the request of the family, services are private and under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
