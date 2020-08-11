1/
Marlene Perry
Marlene (Cofelice) Perry, 69, of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully Aug. 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. Born in Marlborough, MA, she grew up in Hudson, MA, daughter of the late Rocco and Leda (Simard) Cofelice. Marlene was an avid Red Sox and Beatles fan, shopper, knitter, and loved attending any event involving her grandchildren. She loved her job at Digital where she worked for many years before retiring. Family was everything to Marlene. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, great grandmother, and aunt. Wife of 42 years to Ralph Perry who unexpectedly passed just one day before her passing. Mother to Robert Smith and his late wife Joy of Hudson, Jason Smith and wife Lisa of Framingham, Kelly Perry of Tiverton, Laurie Sweeney of Attleboro, Sandy Brooks and her husband Mike of Norton, and Kristen Perry of Ansonia. Sister of Doreen Scofield, of Hudson, Janeen Calvao and husband Steve of Hudson, and Colleen Lound of Stockton, CA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Zachary, Zoe, Trevor, Jenna, Katharine, Abigail, Alexandra, Cameron, Aaron, Noah, two great grandchildren Jaxon and Ayla and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of visitation from 4 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Michaels Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for committal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
