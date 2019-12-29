|
Marsha (Folino) Paul, 72, of Upton, MA passed away on December 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Marsha is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ray Paul of Upton; son, David Paul of Upton; daughter, Julie Paul Brown of Hopkinton and her spouse Timothy Brown; her granddaughters, Megan and Abigail Paul of Upton and Lily Paul Brown of Hopkinton. She leaves her brother, Anthony Folino Jr. and his wife Carol of Hyannis, MA and sister, Joan Vodoklys and her husband Mike of Falmouth, MA along with a large extended family. Marsha was a loving, compassionate person who adored her family and would do anything to help others. She was an accomplished scientist, holding 4 US patents in chemistry, authored and presented numerous technical papers in the field of laboratory automation. Born in Watertown, she moved to Framingham in 8th grade where she met lifelong friends. She and Ray met at Framingham South High School in 1962, raised their family in Natick and moved to Upton in 1994. Marsha was committed to helping others and served on the Board of Selectman, Board of Health and Finance Committee in Upton. She was an active member of the American Chemical Society, Women in Science, Mass BioTech Council, and on the Board of Directors of the Laboratory Robotics Interest Group as well as the Framingham University Alumni Association. One her favorite parts of serving on these groups was awarding scholarships and grants for science education. A funeral service will be held Sat. Jan. 4th at 4:30 PM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Sat. from 2:30-4:30 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Association for Fronto-Temporal Degeneration. https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/ www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019