Martha Martin died peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 2nd, 2020 in Peterborough NH , age 92. She was born September 19, 1927, in Humboldt, KA, to Charles and Isabelle McEwen (Miller). Martha's mother Isabelle, died of Tuberculosis in 1932 and Martha and her siblings, Elizabeth and Lewis, all under the age of 6, were raised by her paternal Grandmother, Oscie McEwen (Harwood) at her home in Humboldt. Losing her Mom and the Miller family farm in Iowa, wearing wet cloths over her face during the Dustbowl, and the long Depression did not harm Martha, but rather helped build her character - she came out of childhood with her signature helpful , cheerful, grateful-for-what-she-has, personality. Martha leaves behind her loving family: Ruth Ann and Jerry Greene, Newtonville Mass; Charles and Donna Martin, East Wakefield, NH; Robert and Lolohea Martin, Simi Valley, California; John and Jan Martin, Warren, RI and Antrim, NH; Grandchildren Daniel Greene and his wife, Elizabeth, Worcester, Mass; Nathaniel Martin and his wife, Yassie, Tucson, AZ; Andelib Martin, Simi Valley, Calif; Zane Martin, Swansea, Mass; Isaac Martin and partner Amanda Michaud, Cranston, RI; Great Granddaughters Tahireh, Bahiyyeh, and Lily Rose; and Great Grandson, Isaac, Jr. She also leaves behind her siblings, Betty McEwen McCullough of Seattle, Washington and Lewis McEwen of Texas, plus many nieces and nephews. She was a very gracious lady, grateful for the care we all gave her. We are better for having had her in our lives, and our memories of her will make us better still. A 3-page Obituary is here, https://www.holtwoodburyfh.com/index.php/july-2020/martha-m-martin-july-2-2020 and a video of her Memorial Service, held July 25th, is here https://youtu.be/ PIYXvogoRgU. In lieu of cards or flowers, please make a donation to your local Library.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 1, 2020.
