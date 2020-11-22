Martin Costello, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, November 20, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Furbo, Co. Galway, Ireland, he was the son of the late Michael and Delia (Carr) Costello. Martin was raised in Ireland and was a native Gaelic speaker. He taught himself English in his early 20's when he lived in London. He immigrated to the U.S. over 60 years ago, spending time in Chicago before settling in the Boston area. He worked construction and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 40 for over fifty years. A family man at heart, he is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (Fagan) Costello of Framingham, his daughters, Eileen Arnold and her husband Aaron of Haverhill, and Siobhan Brooks and her husband Lenny of Framingham, his grandchildren, Grace, Abigail, Ronan, and Ryan, his siblings, Noreen OFlaherty of Weymouth and Mary Folan, Eammon Costello, Jimmy Costello, and Christy Costello all of Galway, Ireland, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight siblings. Martin was guided by his strong Catholic faith and was very proud to be an American. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, his pets, spending time on Cape Cod, and visiting Ireland as often as he could. Considering current health restrictions, Martins family will honor and remember his life with a private funeral mass and interment. Caillfear e. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Martins name to: St. Stephens Parish, 221 Concord Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
